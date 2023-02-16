Share:

Islamabad - a team of police station Sabzi Mandi arrested a wanted member of a snatcher gang and recovered 20 snatched mobile phones, one tablet and weapons with ammunition used in crime from his possession, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of inspector General of police (iGp) islamabad dr. akbar nasir Khan, the islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, a Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city.

The accused was identified as Qasim. Police team also recovered 20 mobile phones, one tablet and weapon with ammunition from his possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CpO Operations Syed Shahzad nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and added that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it