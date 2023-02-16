Share:

FAISALABAD - Gulberg Police arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession. The police said here on Wednes­day that on a tip-off, the team conducted raid and succeed­ed in arresting three outlaws including Wajahat, Shehzad and Javaid who were want­ed by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases. The police re­covered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their pos­session, while further inves­tigation was underway, the police added. Meanwhile, the police during crackdown held 44 kite manufacturers/suppliers and recovered hundreds of kites and chem­ical coated sting rolls from their possession during the last 24 hours.