FAISALABAD - Gulberg Police arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession. The police said here on Wednesday that on a tip-off, the team conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three outlaws including Wajahat, Shehzad and Javaid who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession, while further investigation was underway, the police added. Meanwhile, the police during crackdown held 44 kite manufacturers/suppliers and recovered hundreds of kites and chemical coated sting rolls from their possession during the last 24 hours.
Staff Reporter
February 16, 2023
