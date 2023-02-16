Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directives to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Tarnol police station by CTD, quick response team and local police under the supervision of SP (Operations), and DSP (Operations) Counter Terrorism Department.

During the search and combing operation, 03 suspects, 02 motorcycles and 07 houses were checked. While, 194 liquor and 84 Vodka bottles were recovered, while 01 car and 01 person were shifted to the police station for verification.