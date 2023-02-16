Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for maligning the Pakistan Army.

A district and sessions court in Faisalabad sentenced a PTI supporter. Sources privy to the development said he had 184 followers on social media.

Sikandar Zaman, who was running a highly obnoxious campaign against the army, was apprehended last year by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after a complaint against him was lodged under sections 20 (Malicious Code) and 24(c) (Legal recognition of offences committed in relation to information systems) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. It also invoked Sections 500 (Punishment for Defamation) and 505 (Statements Conducive to Public Mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.