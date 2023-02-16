Share:

In connection with delay of elections in Punjab, a two-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sent the matter to the Chief Justice for suo motu notice.

The SC had issued a written order and said that the Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14. As per the constitution, "Elections must be held within 90 days. So far, no progress had been made for the elections in Punjab".

In the written order of the SC, it had been further stated that if the provincial elections will not be held within 90 days, it will be a clear violation of the constitution.