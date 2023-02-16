Share:

BRUSSLES-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that while Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no indication he wants peace, he “must realize” that he can’t win his war in Ukraine.

“Almost one year since his brutal invasion, President Putin shows no sign that he is preparing for peace. On the contrary, he is launching new offensives and targeting civilians, cities and critical infrastructure,” Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Brussels. “Putin must realize that he cannot win, and for that, we must continue providing Ukraine quickly the weapons and ammunition they need to retake territory and prevail as a sovereign nation in Europe,” he said. Stoltenberg said that “as we face the greatest security crisis in a generation,” NATO is taking further steps to strengthen the alliance defenses. “We are reinforcing our presence and readiness from the Black to the Baltic Sea, including in Poland,” he said.

“Fighter jets from the US and the Netherlands help protect your skies, Patriot batteries from Germany augment your air defenses, and thousands of troops from all the NATO allies are in Poland to help deter aggression,” Stoltenberg said. “Together, we send a clear message, so there can’t be a room for miscalculation in Moscow. NATO will defend every inch of Poland and the whole allied territory.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut is “the most difficult out of all” areas in Ukraine. “That direction is the most difficult, the heaviest. I would also mention the Vuhledar area. Overall, it is not easy for our people in the east,” said Zelensky, speaking during a joint news conference in Kyiv alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“This war is so costly for our country. Nevertheless, people are strong, they are defending, and they are standing,” Zelensky said. “They understand that they are the fortress for Ukraine to prepare for the de-occupation of all territories.”

“They are standing firm and fulfilling their task, destroying the enemy’s forces to the maximum,” he added. “It is difficult, but they are holding on.”

Asked about the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, Zelensky replied that it has been the “hardest year in the history of independent Ukraine.” “I believe that yes, there are many challenges ahead of us and that our country will be tested. Still, I believe this was the hardest time in our lives,” Zelensky said. “On this day, we should not forget all those who are defending our borders, our people and our homes.” “There is a feeling that the new year in Ukraine now starts on the 24th, not on December 31,” Zelensky added. “We wish this year to be a year of victory, we believe in it and we are working hard for it.”