QUETTA - Quetta Division Commissioner Sohailur Rehman Baloch on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the security and other arrangements provided for the seventh digital census.

The meeting was attended by FC 151 Wing Colonel Zubair, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shahak Baloch, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Killa Abdullah Noor Muham­mad, SSP Operations Zohaib Mohsin, Direc­tor Local Government Zafar Iqbal, Director Education, DEO Female and other deputy commissioners of Pishan and Chaman par­ticipated in it through the video link.

Addressing the meeting, the commis­sioner said for the first time in the history of the country, a digital census is going to be conducted which was of great importance.

He said for the preparation of which the district administration and other institu­tions have been active for a long time and it was gratifying to complete the digital cen­sus in a good manner.

He said they have completed their ar­rangements as the census was like a lengthy exercise that spans several days, therefore, all stakeholders should carry out this im­portant and national duty with mutual co­operation and unity.

He said some issues were coming up re­garding the digital census which would be resolved by the district administration alongwith other institutions very soon.

In the context of the current situation, all security measures are in their final stages in which the role of police and FC is very prom­inent and where necessary, the services of Levies and Pakistan Army can also be taken, he mentioned. He said apart from this, a contingency plan would also be prepared very soon to make the security and census arrangements foolproof.

The official said the census was a national duty because by balancing the population and resources, the views of the country’s development could be covered. Therefore, people should also provide the correct in­formation in the census so that the census can be successful, he concluded