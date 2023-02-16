Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of purported audio of former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he demanded the forensic test of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s alleged leaked audio tape in which he was allegedly talking about managing the courts.

“If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he remarked.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was tasked to arrest Pervaiz Elahi after the forensic audit of the audio conversation.

“Prima facie, Pervaiz Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case,” said the interior minister adding the FIA has been directed to consult the law ministry.

Sanaullah said it was not the first audio leak, such conversations were leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken so that was why former Punjab CM fearlessly managing the top court of the country.

The minister also played the censored leaked audio clip in which the PML-Q leader [Parvez Elahi] can be purportedly heard discussing about the cases being heard in the top court.

Referring to the audio leaks, he said he censored the leaked audio clips as he did not want to reveal the identity of the superior court judge before forensic analysis. “How courageously he [Pervaiz Elahi] was managing the country’s top court. I will request the chief justice to take notice of this,” he remarked.

The minister also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for not appearing in the hearing despite court orders.

“It is obligatory for everyone to show respect and dignity for the courts, but Imran despite repeated summons was not appearing before the court and violating the law,” he said.

He demanded action against the PTI chief instead of dismissing the plea. He appealed the CJP to take notice of the PTI chief’s remarks for allegedly mocking the judiciary and should be arrested for mocking the judiciary.

To a question, he said he would discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest the PTI chief.