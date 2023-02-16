Mardan      -     Mardan region police arrested  a nine-member  dacoits gang and recovered  5 million rupees,  gold ornaments, and  weapons from their possession,  a senior police  officer said.  

Addressing a news  conference at the police  Line here, District Police  Officer (DPO) Mardan  Haroon-ur-Rashid and  DPO Swabi Najm-ul-  Hasnain said that after  receiving reports of dacoits  incidents in the  limits of various police  stations in Mardan and  Swabi, Regional Police  Officer (RPO) Mardan  range, Mohammad Ali  formed a special team  under the supervision of  DPO Mardan and Swabi.

 According to officials,  the DPOs of Mardan and  Swabi directed the circle  DSP and SHOs to track  down the accused involved  in the dacoities.  They added that the police  team used all modern  means to apprehend  six members of a  nine-member dacoits  group, including Khurshid  and his wife Bilqis,  Idress of Gadar Sawldher,  Bilal and Bashir of  Babini, and Kalil-ur-Rehman  of Toru.

Police also recovered 5  million rupees in stolen  money, 32 tolas of stolen  gold ornaments, four Kalashnikov  rifles, four pistols,  one rifle, one LCD, a  Honda 125 motorcycle,  and two motor vehicles.