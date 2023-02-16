Share:

Mardan - Mardan region police arrested a nine-member dacoits gang and recovered 5 million rupees, gold ornaments, and weapons from their possession, a senior police officer said.

Addressing a news conference at the police Line here, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Haroon-ur-Rashid and DPO Swabi Najm-ul- Hasnain said that after receiving reports of dacoits incidents in the limits of various police stations in Mardan and Swabi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range, Mohammad Ali formed a special team under the supervision of DPO Mardan and Swabi.

According to officials, the DPOs of Mardan and Swabi directed the circle DSP and SHOs to track down the accused involved in the dacoities. They added that the police team used all modern means to apprehend six members of a nine-member dacoits group, including Khurshid and his wife Bilqis, Idress of Gadar Sawldher, Bilal and Bashir of Babini, and Kalil-ur-Rehman of Toru.

Police also recovered 5 million rupees in stolen money, 32 tolas of stolen gold ornaments, four Kalashnikov rifles, four pistols, one rifle, one LCD, a Honda 125 motorcycle, and two motor vehicles.