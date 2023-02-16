Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has summoned the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) again over the former CCPO Lahore transfer.

As per details, justice Ijaz ul Hassan asked why the former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was transferred.

The Punjab government counsel told the supreme court that the former CCPO Lahore was transferred with ECP’s permission.

The CEC told the supreme court that when we ask for security the government refuses to provide that, when we ask for ROs from the judiciary, they refuse the ECP and the government says they have no funds when the ECP asks for funds. He added that when making transfers for unbiased and transparent elections we are stopped from that too.

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan remarked that ECP has all these details in writing, he asked the CEC to submit the record to SC they will look into it.

He added that the election should not be delayed even a single day from 90 days which is the constitutional deadline to hold elections. The constitution does not allow the caretaker government to make transfers and if a transfer is required it must be made with the ECP’s permission. The ECP is bound to hold the election in 90 days, justice Ijaz ul Hassan added.

Furthermore, the SC summoned the CEC with a complete record tomorrow February 17.

Earlier, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge his suspension and transfer orders issued by the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.