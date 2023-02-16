Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has emphasised the importance of revamping relevant public sector institutions to promote industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chamber President urged the government to take pragmatic steps towards resolving issues that are impeding industrialization in the province. Mr Ishaq made these remarks during a visit to Chamber House on Wednesday with Secretary Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan Tareen.

The meeting was attended by SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan, Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman, and senior officials from the Industries department including AD Jamil Khan, Economic Advisor Munir Gul, Director General (DG) Iftikhar Ahmad, and Deputy Director IC&T Peshawar Wajid Aman.

The SCCI chief stated that the industrial sector is suffering as a result of the government’s negligence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and he urged proactive measures to address industrialists’ problems on a priority basis. He also demanded that special incentives and facilities be extended to the business community and manufacturers to make the province’s dream of industrialization a reality. Mr Ishaq informed the Secretary of Industries that industrialists are extremely dissatisfied with the authorities’ unnecessary actions and issuance of notices, which forced them to relocate production units to other provinces.

He urged the government to avoid imposing industry-hostile policies and instead take practical steps to maximise the growth of the industrial sector. While promising to resolve business community issues on a priority basis, Amir Sultan Tareen stated that practical steps for industrialization and reforms have been taken in the province’s relevant subordinate institutions of the industries department. He went on to say that the government is providing facilities and incentives to encourage industrialization. According to the official, the business community is critical to the country’s economic prosperity and development.

He urged the business community to contribute generously to the funds established for Turkiye’s devastating earthquake victims. Previously, the SCCI chief informed the Secretary Industries department of the business community’s reservations, as well as unwarranted actions, issuance of notices, and enforcement of anti-industry policies. The chamber president advocated for prioritising the revival of industries, trade, businesses, and exports to achieve economic stability and wean Pakistan off foreign aid and make it an economically self-sufficient country.