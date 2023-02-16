Share:

LAHORE - Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatta said during a media briefing on Wednesday that in addition to sensitive records from the vigilance cell, the ongoing investigation against residential societies is also missing, for which a 5-member committee has been formed. The committee will investigate the matter and submit the report to the authority.

DG Anti-Corruption Punjab further said that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for missing record and no concession will be given to them. The committee has started an investigation to get the records back. The committee will collect the details of the missing records from all the regions including the headquarters and submit the report to the authority in the next two days. In the 5-member investigation committee of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department, Director Legal, Assistant Director Legal, AD Documents, Assistant Director I TA and AD admin are also included in the inquiry team