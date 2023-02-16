Share:

QUETTA - China Overseas Ports Holding Com­pany (COPHC) and Gwadar Port Au­thority (GPA) took part in the first edition of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo (PIME).

The conference was held at the Karachi Expo Centre in which China Overseas Ports Holding Company signed seven memorandums of un­derstanding (MoUs).

It was reported at the expo that seven MoUs have been signed in the key areas of renewable energy, edu­cation, and coastal tourism.

A detailed report on the latest de­velopments in the Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) and opportunities in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was presented at the expo, while a special Balochistan pavilion featured prominently in the international event aimed at promoting invest­ment in the maritime sector.

The delegation of Gwadar Univer­sity also participated in the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference.