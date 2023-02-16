Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s and Lahore Qalandars’ star pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, have been appointed as the ambassadors of the Qalandars Hockey League. After unearthing new talent in cricket, Qalandars have now taken a step to improve hockey in Pakistan. Announcing the Qalandar Hockey League, CEO Atif Rana said: “Just as cricket got new talent from the Player Development Program, they also want to bring forward the hockey talent so that the golden era of hockey can be returned.

Holding a press conference at the Karachi Hockey Stadium, he said that Afridi will be the ambassador of Karachi and Haris will be with Lahore team as their ambassador. On this occasion, Shaheen, who is currently leading Qalandars in PSL 8, said: “I will be very happy if the national sport of hockey is restored. Hockey is our national sport. It is important to promote it, and we all have to keep Pakistan settled and develop it.

I don’t know much about hockey, everything goes through its stages, and we will work together with hockey legends.” Earlier, an agreement was signed between the Sindh government, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), and Qalandars under the Qalandars Player Development Hockey Program. In the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Sports Arbab Lutfullah, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, Lahore Qalandars coach Aqib Javed, former hockey captain and chief selector Olympian Kaleemullah and Olympian Nasir Ali were present.