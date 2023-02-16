Share:

KARACHI-Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, on Wednesday, directed commissioners of all divisions of the province to make necessary arrangements for ensuring digital census in flood-affected areas.

The CS Sindh while presiding over a meeting, held here, to review and finalise arrangements for the census 2023 said the first digital census in the country would be held from March 1 to April 1, 2023, and the Sindh government had ensured all the security and other arrangements in the regard.

The CS Sindh said that census was an important activity and all future policy planning, allocation of resources and delimitation of constituencies would be carried out on the basis of data collected in the digital census.

He said that all buildings would be geo-tagged for the purpose of the house enumeration phase of the digital census while 43,838 census blocks had been constituted in 30 districts of the province.

Committees had also been formed at district and taluka levels for the purpose, he informed and directed divisional commissioners to ensure census in flood-affected areas. The provincial commissioner Statistics Rafiq Ahmed Buriro informed the meeting that the process of self-enumeration in the digital housing and population census would begin from February 20 and will continue up to March 3 which people would be able to access the census portal and enumerate their houses and family members by themselves.

The meeting was informed that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has purchased 126,000 tablets for digital census and out of them 30,000 tablets had been provided to Sindh.

He informed that training of 28,706 enumerators has been completed while Census data enumeration portal would also be

ready in next few days through which every staff member would be able to access the concerning data online.

Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, all commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.