LAHORE - Pakistan – Youth Development Foundation in col­laboration with the CERITA Jammi and the Meta/Facebook launched a storytelling training pro­gram for youth, in which 18 young peacebuilders were trained to utilize storytelling techniques for countering hate speech and promoting social co­hesion. As a culmination of this program, the Sto­rytelling for Peacebuilding Festival was organized at the Gender Studies Department, University of the Punjab, which was attended by students from different disciplines and backgrounds.

The festival was a day-long event that brought together different stakeholders, including aca­demia, journalists, representatives of civil soci­ety, and the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department, who participated and shared their valuable inputs. Shahid Rehmat Executive Direc­tor Youth Development Foundation shared that the initiative will help the youth, civil society and government institutions fostering empathy, and improving understanding in the society.

He said the stories of young peacebuilders will inspire the youth to get engaged for build­ing constructive narrative. The festival provid­ed a platform for the young peace builders to show case their storytelling skills and demon­strate how they can be used to promote peace and harmony in society. The panelists at the festival shared their views on the importance of storytelling for promoting social cohesion and countering hate speech. Here are a few of their views:

Dr. Ra’ana Malik, Head of the Department of Gender Studies, emphasized the role of story­telling in creating empathy and understanding among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Mr. Sher Ali, a senior journalist, highlighted the power of personal narratives in countering hate speech and promoting positive social change. Mr. Muhammad Yousaf, Deputy Director of the Hu­man Rights and Minorities Affairs department, stressed the importance of utilizing storytelling to promote respect for human rights and advance the cause of social justice. Mr. Gulbaz Ali khan, Mr. Shahid Rehmat and Mr. Shahzad Khan, represent­ing civil society organizations, emphasized the importance of storytelling as a means to foster social inclusion and promote a sense of belonging among marginalized communities.