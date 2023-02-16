Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said the price of sugarcane crop would be fixed at Rs 400 per 40 kg during the next season. According to a statement issued by the party secretariat, he said after the implementation of the price was fixed, it would not only benefit the farmers and growers but also further strengthen the country’s economy. Asif Zardari said with a fair price of the sugarcane crop, the country would be self-sufficient in sugar production