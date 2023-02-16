Share:

In response to a petition against the Lahore Master Plan 2050, the Lahore High Court (LHC) extended the stay on the implementation of the project for another two weeks. Considering the rate at which Lahore is expanding, and the adverse socio-environmental impacts that come along with this rapid urbanisation, perhaps slowing down is the right approach going forward. Yes, our focus needs to be on catering to the needs of the growing population but at the same time, we must also be mindful of sustainability.

According to the order given by Justice Shahid Karim, not only has the stay been extended on the project but authorities have been instructed to consult international and local experts to ensure that the framework and blueprints are devised keeping in mind longevity. Furthermore, emphasis has also been placed on minimising damages caused to the land, as well as the communities living. People must be compensated generously for the land they are giving up, green areas must be established and eco-friendly construction must be carried out. As it is, Lahore is one of the most polluted cities not only in the country but also in the world as well. In fact, we must also explore vertical expansion rather than horizontal because already, we have extended the city all the way to the Wagah Border. It is vital that we play our part in ensuring that no amount of development comes at the cost of the health of our environment or our people.

As it stands right now, the project is estimated to cost Rs85 billion. This is an exorbitant amount of money that must be utilised transparently. We must be able to trace it to the development taking place and the provincial government must also address what the sources of this fund will be. If we are spending this amount developing Lahore further, it has to be done right so that the provincial capital is still worth living in for the long term.