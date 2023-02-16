Share:

LAHORE - The three-day Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 rolled into action under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Higher Education Department Punjab during a colourful opening ceremony held here at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion. Director Sports Chand Perveen, DPI Colleges Ashiq Hussain, Director Colleges Shahzad Munawwar, DSO Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Assistant Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Shaista Qaiser and Zareena Waqar, TSO Lahore Nasir Malik and other officials were also present there. Over 2,000 female athletes from 30 colleges of Lahore District participated in the athletics competitions on the first day of the event.

The competitions of shot put, 100m race, 200m race and javelin throw were conducted on the opening day. In the 100m race, Sonia Farooq from Samanabad College got first position, Nabeeha Hussain of Model Town College finished second while Sadia of Township College remained third. In the shotput event, the first position was taken by Sonia Farooq from Samanabad College while the next two positions went to Ambar of Township College and Noor Fatima of BaghbanpuraCollege respectively. Secretary HED Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi distributed prizes among the top position holders of the event.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary HED Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Higher Education Department and Sports Board Punjab will organize more sports events in future for the promotion and development of sports.