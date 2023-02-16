Share:

LAHORE - All the seeded boys and girls players reached the semifinals ITF Pakistan Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships 2023 after beating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

The only upset of the day was caused by unseeded Yejun Lee of Korea when she eliminated seventh seed Maia Visan of Romania 6-1 6-0 in the girl’s singles quarterfinal. YerzhanKistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, visited PTF Complex to witness some of the matches.

He appreciated the high standard of tennis and also interacted with players and parents from his home country as well as other countries. Senator Taj Haider also visited PTF Complex and interacted with the players, coaches and parents and appreciated the efforts of PTF for conducting international tournaments in a befitting manner.

In the boys’ singles quarterfinals, Cem Atlamis (TUR) beat Jihwan KIM (KOR) 6-0,6-4: Yuan Lu (CHN) beat Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) 6-0,6-2: Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) beat Edward Kruppe (CAN) 6-0,7-5 and KamonpanyakornThadpong (THA) beat Mahatir Muhammad (PAK) 5-7,7-6(3),6-2. In the girls’ singles quarterfinals, Yejun Lee (KOR) beat Maia Visan (ROU) 6-1,6- 0, Vlada Guryleva (RUS) beat Jinshu Xia (CHN) 5-7,6-0,6-4, Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) beat PitchayapakSrimuk (THA) 6-2,6-2 and Defne Erbkan (TUR) beat Lilya Piskun (RUS) 3-6 6-1 6-3. In the boys’ doubles quarterfinals, Keagan Jonathan/ Jihwan Kim beat Ahmad Nael/KrittamaetThammakun 6-3, 7-5, Cem Atlamis/ Mikhail Khodorchenko 1-6, 7-5(10-6), Mahatir M Khan/ Nadir Mirza beat Asad Zaman/Boda Zheng 6-2, 6-2. In the girls’ doubles quarterfinals, Taira Abildayeva/ Vlada Guryleva beat Se Yeong Jang/Yejun Lee 6-3,6-3, Anastassiya Kim/Jinshu Xia beat Sheeza Sajid/PhitchayapakSrimuk 6-1, 6-1, Defne Erbakan/Zeynep Erbakan beat Seeun Baeg/Maia Visan 6-0, 6-0.