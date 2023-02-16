Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawal­pur Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that Ba­hawalpur Trade Fair will soon take the form of an international event.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the 4th Bahawalpur Trade Fair, jointly organised by the Bahawal­pur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the district ad­ministration on the occasion of the 18th Cholistan International Des­ert Jeep Rally.

President, Bahawalpur Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Senior Vice President Hanif Ahmed, Vice President Adeel Khalid, Secretary Gymkhana Malik Ijaz Nazim, for­mer presidents Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Focal Person Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Press Media and Publica­tions Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Sec­retary General Bahawalpur Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry Abeer Haider were also present.

The VC described the Baha­walpur Trade Fair in the last four years as useful in promoting social and economic activities, especially for local industry.

He said that the Islamia Universi­ty of Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try’s cooperation in that regard for the last four years was an excellent example for other institutions. On this occasion, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan thanked the VC and or­ganisers for the full participation of the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur in the Bahawalpur Trade Fair