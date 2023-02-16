Share:

At least two passengers were killed and four others injured as a result of a blast on Quetta-bound Jaffer Express.

The blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar.

According to sources, the blast occurred in bogie No 6 of economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring at least four persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

The nature of the blast was still unknown, according to the sources.

This was the second incident in a month that the blast targeted Quetta-bound Jaffar Express.

On Jan 30, a blast targeted Jaffar Express, injuring at least eight passengers, two of them seriously, and derailing two bogeys of the train near the Mach area in the Kachhi district of Balochistan.

According to railways authorities, Jaffar Express was heading towards Peshawar from Macch, when it was targeted near Sibi railway track.