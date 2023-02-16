Share:

All the Ulema of Pakistan have decided to observe upcoming Friday as Solidarity Day for the People of Turkiye and Syria, appealing the nation to generously contribute in helping earthquake victims of the two countries.

This was announced by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in Islamabad this afternoon.

He said his ministry, on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appealed all the Ulema to play their role in urging people to help the people of Turkiye and Syria in this hour of need.

He said all the Ulema were consulted to observe solidarity day tomorrow and he is thankful for their cooperation and playing their role in this regard.