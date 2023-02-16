KARACHI - A 40-member delegation of under training PMS probationers met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Wednesday The meeting discussed various matters in detail including police control over the security situation and other important issues, said a news release. The Deputy IGP - Headquarters Sindh gave detailed briefing to the delegation that included all administrative and financial affairs, available resources, manpower, and the operational/investigation measures of the police in the field, and the use of modern techniques and equipment in anti-crime.
Staff Reporter
February 16, 2023
