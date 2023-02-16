Share:

KARACHI - A 40-member delegation of un­der training PMS probation­ers met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Wednesday The meeting discussed various matters in detail including police con­trol over the security situa­tion and other important is­sues, said a news release. The Deputy IGP - Headquarters Sindh gave detailed briefing to the delegation that in­cluded all administrative and financial affairs, available re­sources, manpower, and the operational/investigation measures of the police in the field, and the use of modern techniques and equipment in anti-crime.