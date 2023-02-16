Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil called on Nickolas Catsakis, Political Economic Chief of the US Embassy, on Wednesday here in a local hotel, and discussed with him various issues of mutual interest.

The US diplomat offered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government a comprehensive training package for teachers and students along with a substantial grant for the purpose.

Accepting the offer as a courtesy, the caretaker minister stated that the provincial government has devised a well-thought-out and comprehensive plan to upgrade Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s technical educational institutions, train teachers, and teach modern skills to the young generation on modern lines, wherein the cooperation of the US government and donors will be considered a gift for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also stated that it will instil feelings and sentiments of goodwill in both nations.

The Minister stated that under the province’s programme of providing modern technical education to youth, graduates will be able to open their shop or workshop and hire more artisans after meeting the necessary business requirements, such as obtaining a National Tax Number (NTN), so that our youth can learn meaningful skills while also earning a decent living and assisting in the abolition of unemployment.

Adnan Jalil stated that in the past, GIZ, USAID, and international donor and aid agencies from many countries have provided significant support to our technical training centres in woodworking and other technologies. He believes that various US agencies can help the provincial government and promote technical education in the province.