FAISALABAD - The district envi­ronment agency filed ap­plications for registration of cases against brick-kiln functioning on old technolo­gy, here on Thursday. Depu­ty Director Johar Abbas said that Rs100,000 fine had also been imposed on own­ers of brick-kiln situated near Chak No 4-JB, Sargod­ha Road. Legal action was taken in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Con­trol Rules 2023).