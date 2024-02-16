Friday, February 16, 2024
3 outlaws held for allegedly shooting police personnel

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) arrested three outlaws on Thursday who were allegedly involved in a shooting incident involving a Dolphin police official in Sector E-11 Islamabad. An ICP public relations officer said that Islamabad Capital Police’s Dolphin Squad personnel came under gunfire in Sector E-11. During the incident, one police officer sustained injuries and was promptly shifted to the hospital for immediate medical assistance, a public relations officer said. He said that the Dolphin Squad received information of gunfire in Sector E-11 and rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the police, the accused opened gunfire on Dolphin personnel from a vehicle, injuring one police officer.

APP

