MULTAN - A total of forty-eight kids died of Pneumonia in Children Complex in 45 days. Medical Superin­tendent (MS) Children Complex, Dr Kamran Asif told media on Thursday that the kids died since January 1 to February 15. He stated that 1,405 patients reported in Inpatient Department (IPDs) while 212 visited Outpatient Department (OPD) within this period in the health facility. In last 24 hours, 13 patients visited each OPD and IPD and 12 recovered, he concluded.