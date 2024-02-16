Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

5 policemen injured in anti-encroachment clash; accused apprehended

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  During an anti-encroachment operation at Multi Chowk, Gulbahar on Thursday, at least five police personnel sustained minor inju­ries. The cops were stabbed by shopkeepers protesting against the operation. The accused individuals involved in the attack, namely Ka­shif, Shahrukh, and Bilal, were promptly ap­prehended by the police. 

The injured constables, identified as Arsa­lan Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Qasim, Hamza, and Bashir, were promptly shifted to Abbasi Sha­heed Hospital for medical treatment.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024