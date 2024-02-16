5 policemen injured in anti-encroachment clash; accused apprehended

KARACHI - During an anti-encroachment operation at Multi Chowk, Gulbahar on Thursday, at least five police personnel sustained minor inju­ries. The cops were stabbed by shopkeepers protesting against the operation. The accused individuals involved in the attack, namely Ka­shif, Shahrukh, and Bilal, were promptly ap­prehended by the police.

The injured constables, identified as Arsa­lan Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Qasim, Hamza, and Bashir, were promptly shifted to Abbasi Sha­heed Hospital for medical treatment.