Activist warns of escalating child begging crisis

ISLAMABAD - Human and child rights activist Rubina Fareed highlighted the alarming rise of child begging as it would contribute to societal challenges, including robbery and exploitation. Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said estimates suggest there are between five and twenty- five million beggars, comprising approximately 2.5 to 11 percent of the population.

Rubina pointed out that the concerned ICT Authority has failed to address issues such as neglecting the rehabilitation of beggars, ignoring children’s education, and failing to take action against parents who force their kids to beg on the streets.