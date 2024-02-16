Agri deptt focusing on cotton cultivation, production targets

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha said on Thursday the depart­ment was utilizing all possible resourc­es to achieve cotton cultivation and production targets. He said this while presiding over a meeting held here. He said, “Cotton is the most important crop of the Kharif season and has key impor­tance for the country’s economy.” This year, field formations had been assigned a special task for the technical guidance of farmers from cotton cultivation to picking, he said and added that in this regard, a special awareness campaign was underway in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Multan divisions for early cotton cultivation in the first phase. He said that all the relevant field forma­tions should guide the farmers to use triple genes varieties recommended by the Agriculture department for the early sowing of cotton. He further said that agriculture extension staff at vil­lage level should provide all possible facilities to the farmers. The Agriculture Secretary further said that strict moni­toring was being carried out to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the markets. He said, “Early sowing helps improving the quality of cotton and reducing chances of attack by harmful insects.” Farmers should be provided with guidance on all matters related to early sowing of cotton crop this year, he said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has devised a plan to conduct the 7th Agricultural Census in 2024, across the country to undertake an integrated digital count of agriculture, livestock and machinery as per international best practices un­der United Nations Food and Agricul­ture Organization (UNFAO) guidelines. According to the news release, effec­tive and efficient management of hu­man and financial resources is crucial in the 7th Agricultural Census to en­sure the provision of credible statistics. The census consumed around Rs 650 million while the field operation will be conducted in September-October this year. For broader involvement and wider acceptability, PBS initiated en­gagements with partner organizations and provincial stakeholders namely the Board of Revenue, Agricultural (Ex­tension), Livestock, Provincial Bureau of Statistics, Crop Reporting Services etc. The participation of stakeholders helped in diversified perspectives, iden­tifying needs, and addressing the short­comings and potential issues for the provision of credible statistics as per requirements and avoiding any incon­venience during field operation of the Agricultural Census.