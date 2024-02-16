Ali Talha guides GCU Lahore to All Pakistan Intervarsity Tennis title

LAHORE - Captain Ali Talha guided Government College University (GCU) Lahore to a title triumph in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) All Pakistan Intervarsity Tennis (Men) Championship 2024, held at the University of Haripur this Thursday.
The GCU team, comprising Ali Talha, Yaafat Nadeem, Amoos Nadeem, Ifham Rana, and under the guidance of Coach Muhammad Shahbaz Ahmed, outplayed the University of Central Punjab (UCP) in a gripping final. The decisive doubles match saw Talha and Yaafat Nadeem overcoming UCP’s Uzair Khan and Imad with scores of 6-1, 1-6, and (10- 5), securing the championship title for GCU.
Meanwhile, the battle for third place was won by Punjab University’s team, which included Khizar Mehboob, Kamran Khan, Qaisar Nadeem, Ahmad Aqib, and Coach Davis Cupper Heera Ashiq, who defeated NUST with a score of 2-1. The championship witnessed participation from 13 universities across the country, showcasing exceptional talent and competitive spirit.
Captain Ali Talha, in a conversation with The Nation, expressed his gratitude for the divine blessings and attributed the victory to the collective effort and unity of his team. He shared his excitement about bringing the trophy back to GCU after a significant hiatus and extended his thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Coach Shahbaz for their unwavering support.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan also extended his congratulations to the victorious tennis team, pledging his continued support for their endeavors. The closing ceremony was graced by Deputy Director Admin PAF Safi Shah, along with Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Marwat, Vice President KPTA Umar Ayaz Khalil, and other dignitaries.