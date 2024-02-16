Ali Talha guides GCU Lahore to All Pakistan Intervarsity Tennis title

LAHORE - Captain Ali Talha guid­ed Government College University (GCU) La­hore to a title triumph in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) All Pakistan Intervarsity Tennis (Men) Champi­onship 2024, held at the University of Hari­pur this Thursday.

The GCU team, com­prising Ali Talha, Yaaf­at Nadeem, Amoos Nadeem, Ifham Rana, and under the guidance of Coach Muhammad Shahbaz Ahmed, outplayed the Univer­sity of Central Punjab (UCP) in a gripping final. The deci­sive doubles match saw Talha and Yaafat Nadeem overcom­ing UCP’s Uzair Khan and Imad with scores of 6-1, 1-6, and (10- 5), securing the championship title for GCU.

Meanwhile, the battle for third place was won by Punjab Uni­versity’s team, which included Khizar Mehboob, Kamran Khan, Qaisar Nadeem, Ahmad Aqib, and Coach Davis Cupper Heera Ashiq, who defeated NUST with a score of 2-1. The champion­ship witnessed participation from 13 universities across the country, showcasing exception­al talent and competitive spirit.

Captain Ali Talha, in a con­versation with The Nation, ex­pressed his gratitude for the divine blessings and attributed the victory to the collective ef­fort and unity of his team. He shared his excitement about bringing the trophy back to GCU after a significant hiatus and ex­tended his thanks to Vice Chan­cellor Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Coach Shahbaz for their unwav­ering support.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan also extended his congrat­ulations to the victorious tennis team, pledging his continued support for their endeavors. The closing ceremony was graced by Deputy Director Admin PAF Safi Shah, along with Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khur­shid Ahmad Marwat, Vice Presi­dent KPTA Umar Ayaz Khalil, and other dignitaries.