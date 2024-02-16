APTMA urges enhanced coop with China to achieve $50b exports target

ISLAMABAD - The All-Pa­kistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for greater collaboration with China to help Pakistan achieve its ambitious ex­ports target of $50 billion per an­num by 2029.

Representing more than 223 textile companies, the associa­tion believes that strengthened ties with China, a leading player in the global textile industry, can sig­nificantly boost Pakistan’s export earnings.

“Pak-China cooperation in the textile industry is a must to show­case complementary advantages across various categories, present­ing a robust framework for mutu­al growth and development,” said APTMA Secretary General Shahid Sattar while talking to Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

This strategic partnership, bol­stered by initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC), has a profound impact on Pakistani firms gaining access to the Chinese market.

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed a 40.01 percent increase during the first six months of the current fis­cal year (2023-24) compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year, announced the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This signifies a major achieve­ment and highlights the growing economic ties between the two nations.

To seize export opportunities for Pakistan’s textile and apparel in­dustry, APTMA recently published a comprehensive report covering the entire value chain.

The report presents a 41-point policy roadmap designed to meet ambitious targets, such as increas­ing sector exports to more than $50 billion annually by 2029.

Additionally, Sattar noted that China’s textile industry remains at the forefront of technological and sustainable advancements. Chi­na is making strides in high-end manufacturing and is pushing for­ward with innovations in synthet­ic fibers and green manufacturing processes.

This commitment to innovation has positioned China as a leader in the global textile market, with a focus on producing higher quality, environmentally friendly products.

Pakistan is experiencing a trans­formative shift towards ethical and sustainable fashion, including the adoption of eco-friendly ma­terials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics, and the integra­tion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

These efforts have been comple­mented by the significant growth in exports during FY20-FY22.

Nevertheless, substantial oppor­tunities for further cooperation exist, especially in sustainable and eco-friendly textile production, re­search and development in textile technology, and joint initiatives to explore new markets.

Potential joint ventures across multiple sectors were explored, indicating a broader spectrum of collaboration between Pakistan and China.

Talks about the possibility of transferring advanced Chinese technology to Pakistan’s Spe­cial Economic Zones (SEZs) could drive innovation and economic de­velopment in Pakistan.