Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Armed suspect arrested in injured condition near passport office

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The Hy­derabad Police arrested an accused in injured condition in the alleged police encoun­ter. A police spokesman said on Thursday that the site po­lice encountered armed mo­torcycle-riding suspects near the passport office. The ac­cused opened fire on the po­lice to avoid arrest, in the re­taliatory action of the police, one of the accused was ar­rested on the spot in injured condition with a pistol while his accomplice managed to escape. The detained accused was identified as Mola Bux, who was shifted to the hos­pital for immediate medical attention while further inves­tigation was started.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024