Armed suspect arrested in injured condition near passport office

HYDERABAD - The Hy­derabad Police arrested an accused in injured condition in the alleged police encoun­ter. A police spokesman said on Thursday that the site po­lice encountered armed mo­torcycle-riding suspects near the passport office. The ac­cused opened fire on the po­lice to avoid arrest, in the re­taliatory action of the police, one of the accused was ar­rested on the spot in injured condition with a pistol while his accomplice managed to escape. The detained accused was identified as Mola Bux, who was shifted to the hos­pital for immediate medical attention while further inves­tigation was started.