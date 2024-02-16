Australian PM announces engagement to Jodie Haydon

CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Alba­nese has announced his engagement to his partner of four years, Jodie Haydon. He proposed at the Lodge - the prime minister’s official Canberra residence on Valentine’s Day, with a ring he specially designed. Mr Albanese, 60, and Ms Hay­don, 45, met at a business dinner in Mel­bourne in 2020. He is the first Australian leader to get engaged while in office. Mr Albanese shared the news on social media with a selfie, captioned: “She said yes.” “We are thrilled and excited to share this news and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together. We are so lucky to have found each other,” the pair later said in a joint statement. Colleagues from across the parliament, New Zealand leader Chris­topher Luxon and TV chef Nigella Lawson are among those who have congratulated the couple. “Love is a beautiful thing. I’m so happy for you both!” wrote Foreign Min­ister Penny Wong. Mr Albanese has a son, 23-year-old Nathan Albanese, with former New South Wales deputy premier Carmel Tebbutt, whom he separated from in 2019 after 19 years of marriage. The Labor Party leader has previously detailed how he and Ms Haydon, who has worked in the finan­cial services industry met and bonded a year later, over a shared love of their Na­tional Rugby League team. He was speak­ing at a function in 2020 when he asked the audience if there were any South Syd­ney Rabbitohs fans in the room, to which Ms Haydon yelled out: “Up the Rabbitohs.” The pair kept a low profile in the early days of their relationship, before Ms Haydon joined Mr Albanese on the campaign trail in 2022, and on his international trips as prime minister since.