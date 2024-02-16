Authority cracks down on expired drinks warehouse

PESHAWAR - Food safety teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a surprise raid on a warehouse in Charsadda Ba­zar, recovering a substantial batch of 1500 liters of expired various branded drinks. The Spokesperson of the Food Au­thority revealed that the seized drinks led to the imposition of fines on the warehouse own­ers, with further actions initi­ated.

DG Food Authority urged the public to inform officials about such businesses and provide evidence, emphasizing the re­sponsibility of citizens. He con­veyed that food safety teams are actively conducting opera­tions across the province.