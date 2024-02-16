Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Authority cracks down on expired drinks warehouse

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Food safety teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a surprise raid on a warehouse in Charsadda Ba­zar, recovering a substantial batch of 1500 liters of expired various branded drinks. The Spokesperson of the Food Au­thority revealed that the seized drinks led to the imposition of fines on the warehouse own­ers, with further actions initi­ated.

DG Food Authority urged the public to inform officials about such businesses and provide evidence, emphasizing the re­sponsibility of citizens. He con­veyed that food safety teams are actively conducting opera­tions across the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708046903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024