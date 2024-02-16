Authority cracks down on expired drinks warehouse

PESHAWAR - Food safety teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a surprise raid on a warehouse in Charsadda Bazar, recovering a substantial batch of 1500 liters of expired various branded drinks. The Spokesperson of the Food Authority revealed that the seized drinks led to the imposition of fines on the warehouse owners, with further actions initiated.
DG Food Authority urged the public to inform officials about such businesses and provide evidence, emphasizing the responsibility of citizens. He conveyed that food safety teams are actively conducting operations across the province.