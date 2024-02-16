Blaze gutted paper warehouse in Lahore

According to details, fire broke out in a paper warehouse located in the Urdu Bazar area of Lahore on Thursday night.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire warehouse situated in the basement of a five-storey plaza very quickly. Ten fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, paper and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.