Friday, February 16, 2024
Bushra Bibi’s sister makes shocking claim

Web Desk
10:48 AM | February 16, 2024
National

Former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Bushra Bibi has been unwell for the last six days after eating food provided at Adiala jail, her sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo claimed.

Speaking to ARY News, Maryam Riaz Wattoo claimed that Bushra Bibi could not eat anything for the last six days. “My sister’s condition is still unwell. She is in pain and has not been able to eat anything for the past six days,” the sister of the former first lady said.

She accused that Bushra Bibi was ‘given’ harmful food at Adiala jail, adding that home food is not allowed for the former first lady.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo demanded from the concerned authorities to investigate the matter. “We fear that the Bushra Bibi is given some harmful food and it is authorities’ responsibility to bring the perpetrators to book,” she added

Maryam Riaz Wattoo said that her sister can never turn against the PTI founder. “She is with Khan Sahib and she will be with Khan Sahib forever,” the sister of the former first lady said.

She said that after the incident, Bushra Bibi was in danger at Adiala jail.

it is pertinent to mention here that the former first lady Bibi is serving her imprisonment at Adiala jail in Toshakhana and ‘un-Islamic’ Nikkah cases.

