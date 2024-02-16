Call for expanding worker housing in Sialkot amidst manufacturing boom

SIALKOT - The industry leaders have raised con­cerns over inadequate housing for the workforce in Sialkot, which is a city renowned for its diverse manufac­turing sector encompassing leather goods, sports equipment, hosiery, mu­sical instruments, military uniforms, and surgical tools. Muhammad Ali, President of the Forward Gear Labor Union, alongside General Secretary Qari Afzal, highlighted that the city hosts thousands of small and large manufacturing units employing a sig­nificant number of men and women. Despite the workforce’s substantial contribution to the local economy, official accommodation facilities, particularly in the labour colonies, remain scarce. A labour colony pre­viously established along the Sialkot Pasrur Road falls short of meeting the housing needs of the workforce, exacerbated by the current economic inflation. Many workers, earning low wages, find themselves struggling to afford rent for private housing. In light of these challenges, union leaders are advocating for the immediate expan­sion of labour colonies in Sialkot to al­leviate the housing crisis faced by the city’s industrious workers.