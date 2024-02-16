Call for structural policy initiatives for economy revival

LAHORE - The Pakistan Textile Exporters Associa­tion (PTEA) has demanded immediate structural policy initiatives to revive the economy and stimulate economic growth in the country. In a statement issued on Thursday, Khurram Mukhtar, the patron-in-chief of PTEA, highlighted the impor­tance of the large-scale manufacturing sector which accounts for a significant portion of the country’s GDP and said that PTEA identified several key factors hindering Pakistan’s progress, including rising debts, tax issues, underperform­ing large-scale manufacturing, and high energy costs. He expresses concern over the negative growth experienced by this sector, particularly in light of existing challenges such as high inflation, a grow­ing current account deficit. He demanded prompt redress of these issues to save the industrial sector from further decline. He also advocated for the privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to im­prove their efficiency, attract investment, and reduce government burden. The PTEA called on the government to prioritize the industrial sector and take immediate ac­tion to implement structural reforms that will facilitate industrial revival, reduce the cost of doing business, and safeguard em­ployment. Meanwhile, the Lahore Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has rejected the proposed increase in the KPT (Karachi Port Trust) charges and utility prices. In a media statement issued here on Thursday, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the increase would badly hit trade and industry and was bound to hurt already dwindling economy. Therefore, the gov­ernment should not go for the measure. He demanded that proposed increase in handling/delivery charges at KPT by Ka­rachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) should be withdrawn. Kashif Anwar said the LCCI had been approached by various importers of steel coils, wire rods, round bars and other bulk commodities. After taking over operations by the KGTL at the KPT, its administration had increased tar­iff for general cargo delivery particularly for steel coils, wire rods and round bars from Rs 50 per ton to Rs 480 per ton. “This whooping increase has caused significant concern for the steel sector,” he added. Ka­shif Anwar stressed the need to prioritise reducing the cost of doing business and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in facilitating regional and international trade transportation.