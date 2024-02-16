Cleanliness ensured across Sukkur district: Dr Arshad

SUKKUR - Deputy May­or Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Thursday has said the Sukkur Municipal Corpora­tion (SMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of the district. Talking to people during his visit here, the deputy mayor said , the SMC had deployed additional workers in eve­ning shift in Sukkur city to ensure the proper sanita­tion. He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create aware­ness about the importance of cleanliness. He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate diseases and urged the residents not to burn waste or any chemical in the open as it was a leading source of various diseases. In case of any complaint, he asked people to regis­ter their complaints which would be addressed imme­diately, he added.