CM Baqar expresses reservation over mechanism to judge performance of bureaucrats

KARACHI - Caretaker Chief Minister re­tired Justice Maqbool Baqar expressed reservation over the mechanism formulated by the caretaker federal government for evaluating officers of the Pakistan Ad­ministrative Services (PAS) and Police Services of Paki­stan (PSP).

In a statement, he said that the caretaker federal government had created a performance evalua­tion chart for its officers of common cadres (PAS/PSP) posted in provinces which was beyond its [federal gov­ernment] mandate and did not comply with the guide­lines established by the Su­preme Court of Pakistan.

He said that the care­taker prime minister had approved a 10-point ‘broad parameters’ for the evalua­tion of performance of the federal government officers posted in the provinces and directed the chief secretar­ies to take further neces­sary action accordingly.

The CM said that the per­formance evaluation chart as prepared by the care­taker federal government for its officers stationed in the provinces was beyond its mandate, adding that the chart was not in conformity with the guidelines of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “Even otherwise, policy de­cisions like the ones under discussion should be left to the elected government,” he said. Justice Baqar said that the parameters, in terms of the constitution, also relat­ed to the officers responsi­ble for law and order, which purely was a provincial subject and therefore, could not be formulated without consulting the provinces.

“This, inter alia, is evident from the fact that most of the parameters do not pro­vide for the input of the chief executive of the prov­ince, hence, the account­ability and performance evaluation of the officers cannot be done fairly,” the CM observed.

He said that the param­eters also contravened the provisions of the Civil Ser­vice of Pakistan (Composi­tion and Cadre) Rules 1954. “The Government of Sindh shall send a detailed re­sponse after the induction of the elected government/chief minister,” he said.