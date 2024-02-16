CM reviews KP development progress

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, recently chaired a significant meeting at the Commission­er’s office in DI Khan. The ses­sion aimed to evaluate the law and order situation, advance­ment in development proj­ects, and public welfare ini­tiatives under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pro­gram. The primary focus was on scrutinizing the ongoing development activities in the remote regions of the division, including the newly merged tribal districts.

Caretaker Provincial Min­ister for Communication and Works Engineer Ahmed Jan, along with other officials such as Incharge Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Jamil Swa­ti, Commissioner DI Khan Za­far-ul-Islam, RPO DI Khan Na­sir Mehmood Satti, and DC DI Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak, participated in the meeting.

The detailed briefing high­lighted 496 development pro­jects underway across DI Khan division during the current fis­cal year. Specifically, 215 pro­jects are in progress in South Waziristan, 145 in Tank, and 136 in DI Khan. Emphasizing the urgency to expedite project timelines without compromis­ing quality, the Chief Minister directed authorities to prior­itize those nearing completion. He urged swift action on fund release matters, instructing coordination with the Finance and P&D departments.

The Regional Police Officer updated the Chief Minister on security measures imple­mented during the recent gen­eral elections. Further, plans for ensuring peaceful re-poll­ing on six stations of NA 43, scheduled for the 17th of this month, were discussed. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of timely prepara­tions, urging close coordina­tion with the Pak Army, Fron­tier Constabulary, and other relevant institutions.