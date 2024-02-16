CM reviews KP development progress

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, recently chaired a significant meeting at the Commissioner’s office in DI Khan. The session aimed to evaluate the law and order situation, advancement in development projects, and public welfare initiatives under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program. The primary focus was on scrutinizing the ongoing development activities in the remote regions of the division, including the newly merged tribal districts.
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Engineer Ahmed Jan, along with other officials such as Incharge Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Jamil Swati, Commissioner DI Khan Zafar-ul-Islam, RPO DI Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, and DC DI Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak, participated in the meeting.
The detailed briefing highlighted 496 development projects underway across DI Khan division during the current fiscal year. Specifically, 215 projects are in progress in South Waziristan, 145 in Tank, and 136 in DI Khan. Emphasizing the urgency to expedite project timelines without compromising quality, the Chief Minister directed authorities to prioritize those nearing completion. He urged swift action on fund release matters, instructing coordination with the Finance and P&D departments.
The Regional Police Officer updated the Chief Minister on security measures implemented during the recent general elections. Further, plans for ensuring peaceful re-polling on six stations of NA 43, scheduled for the 17th of this month, were discussed. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of timely preparations, urging close coordination with the Pak Army, Frontier Constabulary, and other relevant institutions.