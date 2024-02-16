The US State Department’s stance regarding the formation of a coali­tion government in Pakistan sheds light on the intricacies of poli­tics in a parliamentary system, where negotiations often shape the course of governance. Spokesperson Matthew Miller’s remarks emphasise that coalition-building aligns with the British parliamentary model, serv­ing as a testament to Pakistan’s democratic maturity, where no single par­ty monopolises power, and collaboration holds the utmost importance.

The US has rightfully acknowledged that the recently held elections were quite competitive and have advocated for an investigation into al­leged irregularities, but they have exercised judicious restraint in re­fraining from meddling Pakistan’s internal affairs, an approach that has been historically uncommon for the US to adopt. A hands-off approach like this is respectful of the sovereignty of our democratic process and shows the recognition that the formation of a government lies squarely within the purview of its citizens and elected representatives.

Although the US’ stance honors Pakistan’s autonomy, it is deeply grounded in democratic principles of accountability and transparency as well. The US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) has sounded a cau­tionary note, giving a stern warning of the potential fragility of a coali­tion government in the face of Pakistan’s preexisting problems.

Our last ruling coalition, the PDM government, has not provided an en­viable track record and their mismanagement is still being paid for today. From economic woes to security threats, Pakistan confronts a daunting array of issues that demand decisive leadership and concerted action. The CFR’s concerns echo those of many observers, underscoring the ur­gent need for Pakistan to address these pressing issues head-on.

Looking ahead, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, where the choic­es made today will shape its future trajectory. Strengthening democrat­ic institutions and prioritising national interests over partisan agendas are absolutely imperative. Pakistan must seize this moment to demon­strate its resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

By embracing the spirit of collaboration and charting a course to­wards sustainable development, Pakistan can overcome its challeng­es and emerge stronger than ever before. In the aftermath of one of the nation’s most contentious elections, this is clearly a defining moment for Pakistan—one that demands bold leadership and unwavering com­mitment to the welfare of its people.