Court dismisses bail petitions of 2 co-accused

LAHORE - An ac­countability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-ac­cused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat’s development projects against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secre­tary to chief minister, and Asif Mehmood. Ac­countability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard bail petitions filed by the accused and an­nounced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and prosecution.