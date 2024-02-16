Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court dismisses bail petitions of 2 co-accused

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An ac­countability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-ac­cused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat’s development projects against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secre­tary to chief minister, and Asif Mehmood. Ac­countability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard bail petitions filed by the accused and an­nounced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and prosecution.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024