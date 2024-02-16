Court dismisses bail petitions of 2 co-accused

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-accused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat’s development projects against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister, and Asif Mehmood. Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and prosecution.