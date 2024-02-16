CPO issued posting and transfer orders of 3 SHOs

RAWALPINDI - The city police chief on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of station house officers of three police stations, informed a police spokesman. According to him, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani transfered Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, who was serving as media manager in Police Lines Headquarters, and posted him as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan. He said that Sub Inspector (SI) Sibtain Ul Hassnain, the former SHO of PS Kallar Syedan, was appointed as new SHO PS Pirwadhai by top cop. Similarly, SI Tayyab Zaheer Baig has been made SHO PS Waris Khan, according to police spokesman. A notification in this regard has been issued by the CPO while all the newly appointed police officers have assumed their charges, he added. Separately, SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has posted SI Azeem Minhas as SHO PS Shehzad Town.