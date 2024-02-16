CPO issued posting and transfer orders of 3 SHOs

RAWALPINDI - The city police chief on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of station house officers of three police stations, informed a police spokes­man. According to him, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani transfered Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, who was serving as media man­ager in Police Lines Headquarters, and posted him as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Sta­tion (PS) Kallar Syedan. He said that Sub Inspec­tor (SI) Sibtain Ul Hassnain, the former SHO of PS Kallar Syedan, was appointed as new SHO PS Pirwadhai by top cop. Similarly, SI Tayyab Zaheer Baig has been made SHO PS Waris Khan, accord­ing to police spokesman. A notification in this regard has been issued by the CPO while all the newly appointed police officers have assumed their charges, he added. Separately, SSP Opera­tions Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has posted SI Azeem Minhas as SHO PS Shehzad Town.