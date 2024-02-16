Friday, February 16, 2024
Delay in passport issuance sparks public outcry

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

LOWER DIR  -  Passport applicants in Paki­stan are encountering signifi­cant delays, with over 50,000 passports reportedly pending issuance for more than three months. The delay has par­ticularly affected pilgrims in­tending to perform Umrah and Hajj, causing severe in­convenience to thousands of individuals from Chakdarra, Batkhela, Swat, and surround­ing areas.

Several protesters, includ­ing Saleemullah and Sha­habur Rehman, voiced their grievances, stating that de­spite applying for Umrah and Hajj visas three months prior, they have yet to receive their passports. Despite paying the required fees at the Islama­bad head office, their applica­tions remain unprocessed.

Officials at the passport of­fice attribute the backlog to the accumulation of hundreds of thousands of passport appli­cations over several months. While acknowledging the dai­ly protests by applicants, they claim that the Islamabad head office is overwhelmed with similar complaints.

A passport applicant from Malakand division informed this correspondent that if passports are not issued with­in a week, demonstrators, in­cluding assembly members, plan to stage a protest outside the Islamabad head office to demand immediate action.

Our Staff Reporter

