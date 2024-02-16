Friday, February 16, 2024
Dist admin readies for polio campaign in Khyber

APP
February 16, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The district administration of Khyber has an­nounced the start of a seven-day polio eradication campaign start­ing from March 2. Polio teams will administer anti-polio drops to children at their doorsteps. 

The polio eradication campaign in Khyber district will involve over 945 teams vaccinating more than 230,000 children against polio, continuing until March 8. 

Under the supervision of Depu­ty Commissioner Captain (R) San­aullah Khan, a district committee meeting was held to discuss the polio eradication campaign. Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hameed, Dr. Ayub Afridi from the Health Department, representatives from the WHO, police, and other offi­cials attended the meeting. The meeting included detailed brief­ings on comprehensive reports re­garding the campaign, security of polio teams, awareness, arrange­ments, reluctant parents, and oth­er related matters. 

The district administration of Khyber appeals to the public to co­operate with the Health Depart­ment teams during the campaign and ensure that their children re­ceive polio drops so they can be pro­tected from lifelong disability, thus achieving complete eradication of polio from the Khyber region.

