Economic hurdles blocking PSM staff reinstatement, MPs body informed

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Industries and Production conveyed to the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production that the reinstatement of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees is unattainable given the cur­rent economic challenges.

In a meeting chaired by Senator Khalida Ateeb, con­cerns were raised by Senator Atta Ur Rehman regard­ing the dismissal of clerics from steel mills mosques. The closure of mosques was lamented, emphasizing the absence of Friday prayers.

The ministry cited economic constraints, stating the impracticality of reinstating steel mill employees. In response to queries on clerics’ salaries, officials disclosed a salary arrear of 33 hundred thousand ru­pees, with four months’ salaries already paid.

Despite claims of salary updates until January 31, discrepancies were pointed out by Maulana At­ta-ur-Rehman, prompting the committee to rec­ommend employee reinstatement and swift reso­lution.

In a separate discussion, the GM of Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development briefed the committee, highlighting the undervaluation of Pakistani precious stones in Thailand. He pointed out that stones sold for low prices in Pakistan are cut and resold for over 70 thousand rupees in Thailand. Export challenges were attributed to the lack of accelerated legislation. Drawing a comparison with India’s annual gem and jewelry exports worth 40 billion dollars, the GM re­vealed Pakistan’s meager average annual exports of 6 million dollars. He underscored Thailand’s impres­sive exports, exceeding 8 billion dollars.

The meeting, attended by Senators Abdul Qadir, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Atta ur Rehman, and Fida Muhammad, also included representatives from attached departments.