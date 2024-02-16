Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP directs Nawaz to file fresh petition on alleged rigging in NA-15

ECP directs Nawaz to file fresh petition on alleged rigging in NA-15
Agencies
February 16, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thurs­day directed the legal counsel representing former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to sub­mit a fresh petition concerning alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A hearing of the petition was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Nawaz Shar­if’s lawyer arrived late to present the case, con­sequently, the Election Commission rejected his petition about alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel appealed for a reconsid­eration of the decision to dismiss his client’s elec­tion petition. In response, the bench instructed the counsel to submit a new election petition. 

It’s noteworthy that Shahzada Gustasab Khan was declared successful in NA-15 against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Earlier, the Return­ing Officer of NA-15, Mansehra submitted his re­port to the ECP, According to the RO, the results have been tabulated in compliance with form-45.

Rupee sheds 6 paisas against dollar

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1707972134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024