ECP directs Nawaz to file fresh petition on alleged rigging in NA-15

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thurs­day directed the legal counsel representing former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to sub­mit a fresh petition concerning alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A hearing of the petition was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Nawaz Shar­if’s lawyer arrived late to present the case, con­sequently, the Election Commission rejected his petition about alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel appealed for a reconsid­eration of the decision to dismiss his client’s elec­tion petition. In response, the bench instructed the counsel to submit a new election petition.

It’s noteworthy that Shahzada Gustasab Khan was declared successful in NA-15 against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Earlier, the Return­ing Officer of NA-15, Mansehra submitted his re­port to the ECP, According to the RO, the results have been tabulated in compliance with form-45.